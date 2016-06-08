Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected.

Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London.

Disability campaigners have likened the "dinner and dissection" event to a freak show, and more than 8,000 people have signed a petition against it.

The show is being held by Sam Piri, who secured funding for his business on BBC programme Dragons' Den and insists the show is educational.

Video journalist: Caroline Lowbridge

