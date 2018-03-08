'Reviewing supercars gives me confidence'

A car enthusiast with Duchenne muscular dystrophy said his confidence had been boosted after setting up his own channel on YouTube.

Shivam Nathwani, from Birstall, Leicestershire, began reviewing supercars online while shielding during the coronavirus pandemic.

His genetic condition causes his muscles to weaken over time.

But with the help of his brother, the 23-year-old launched The Shivam Review and has since critiqued luxurious cars, including a Bentley Continental GTC and a Lamborghini Huracán Evo.

"It feels amazing because at the beginning I was a very nervous person but now I'm confident," he said.

"I want to have my own TV show in future. I want to show people that, with my condition, no matter what, you can still do things like that."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

