Libby Clegg: 'Hatti gave me an identity away from the track'
Paralympic champion Libby Clegg has been describing how her guide dog Hatti helped her find an identity after the Rio games of 2016.
"After Rio, I was in a really bad place," she said. "I'd had a really successful games, came away with two Paralympic gold medals and probably about a month after I came back I realised I didn't know who I was as a person any more.
"I didn't feel like I had an identity outside of the track.
"And Hatti... she was really there for me and she gave me a purpose to get up in the morning."
Ms Clegg has now written a book about her experience of getting a guide dog and how Hatti has helped her over the past seven years.
Video journalist: Heidi Booth
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.