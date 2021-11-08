The RSPCA has said it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse.

The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs who claim the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a road in Leicestershire, shows members of the Cottesmore Hunt.

The hunt told the BBC they "strongly disapprove of any such actions".

The RSPCA said the footage was "really upsetting".

"We will always look into complaints made to us about animal welfare," a spokesman said.

