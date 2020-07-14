Could this be the world's fastest electric bike?

The founder of a motorcycle company has been demonstrating a new electric bike which he believes could travel faster than any other bikes of its kind, due to the fact it has a hole in the middle.

Robert White, 41, of White Motorcycle Concepts, based in Northamptonshire, has been testing his WMC250EV bike at Bruntingthorpe Airfield, in Leicestershire.

He said he hopes the design - which he says makes the bike more aerodynamic - will help him break the world electric bike land speed record next year.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.