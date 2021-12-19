Colin and Shaun Dobson-Fox sold their house two years ago to move onto a narrowboat.

Their YouTube channel Foxes Afloat now has more than 130,000 subscribers, making them celebrities in the canal boating community.

Originally from Yorkshire, they now consider the East Midlands to be their canal home.

We joined them as they cruised along the Grand Union Canal, setting off from North Kilworth Marina in Leicestershire.

