A man who has been performing random acts of kindness in his community has seen his generosity repaid by having his car filled with surprise treats.

Chris Buckler has been handing out gifts, paying for people's shopping and leaving chocolates on car windscreens in his community in Hinckley, Leicestershire, for 20 years.

He said: "People are glad that you've done it and I think it gives them a lift."

Workers at his local supermarket recently filled Mr Buckler's car with gifts to thank him for his efforts - an act that, he said, left him overwhelmed with gratitude.

Video journalists: Rachel Royce and Chris Waring

