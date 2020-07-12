Life inside one of the world's only Stilton makers

One of the world's only dairies allowed to produce Stilton cheese has been talking about its busy Christmas period.

Long Clawson Dairy, in Leicestershire, planned to make about 2,500 whole cheeses, weighing about 18kg (39lb), each day in the lead-up to the festive season.

Stilton has European Protected Designation of Origin status, which means it can only be made in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

"It's very, very hard to get sick of the cheese," said Kim Kettle, who has spent more than 40 years at the dairy.

"This time of year is as busy as we get."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.