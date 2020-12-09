Hundreds of tractors decorated with Christmas lights have been touring through rural villages to raise money for charity.

The 342-tractor parade - known as Archer's Festive Charity Tractor Run - was organised by Ryan Archer, from Countesthorpe, Leicestershire, to raise money for East Midlands Air Ambulance and Leicestershire Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre.

Mr Archer, who was diagnosed with cancer 10 years ago, said: "It certainly motivates me to stay healthy, get out the house and carry on living."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.