Graduate, Oluseyi Junior Smith, could not hide his happiness at graduating as he danced across the stage during the University of Leicester's first in-person ceremony since January 2020.

The 23-year-old said it was he "wanted to do something fun" and celebrate his "huge achievement" after a difficult few months.

Thousands have since watched Mr Smith's dance after it was shared online.

