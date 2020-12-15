Leicester graduate celebrates with dance at ceremony
Graduate, Oluseyi Junior Smith, could not hide his happiness at graduating as he danced across the stage during the University of Leicester's first in-person ceremony since January 2020.
The 23-year-old said it was he "wanted to do something fun" and celebrate his "huge achievement" after a difficult few months.
Thousands have since watched Mr Smith's dance after it was shared online.
