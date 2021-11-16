Cuddly canines have been introduced at a university to help relieve students' stress.

The puppy petting sessions, organised by Loughborough University's student union, are being held during the busy exam season.

Groups of up to 15 students can have 30-minute sessions with the dogs, which belong to university staff.

A study carried out in the US found time spent stroking dogs helped to reduce stress among students and boosted concentration.

"It's like a daily dose of serotonin," English Literature student Nikita Santo said.

Video journalists: Emily Anderson and Alex Thorp

