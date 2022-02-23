'I saw Evelyn's heart rate reach 280bpm'

A mother has spoken of the moment she saw her two-year-old daughter's heart rate reach 280 beats per minute before she was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

Evelyn, from Mountsorrel in Leicestershire, has Brugada syndrome - a condition that affects the way electrical signals pass through the heart.

She has since been fitted with a defibrillator insider her abdomen, which has been triggered 12 times, her mum Emma said.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.