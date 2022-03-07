'You feel guilty not wanting her to get older'

The parents of a five-year-old girl have said they believe she is the only child in the world to have a rare genetic condition.

Isla, from Leicestershire, was born with mandibuloacral dysplasia, which causes features of premature ageing including abnormalities of bone development, skin colouring and fat distribution.

The family have said they do not know what her future holds and have used social media to raise awareness of her condition.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.