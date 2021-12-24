A football club has launched inclusive training sessions for disabled children.

Shaun Culpin, from Coalville FC in Leicestershire, was inspired to set up the initiative two years ago after he received a phone call from a coach at a mainstream football camp, asking him to collect his autistic son who was "struggling".

"Within these sessions, the kids and the parents feel comfortable," said Mr Culpin, disability activator at the club.

"Football is for everybody. Everybody should be allowed to play football."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

