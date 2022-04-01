'Everybody should be allowed to play football'

A football club has launched inclusive training sessions for disabled children.

Shaun Culpin, from Coalville FC in Leicestershire, was inspired to set up the initiative two years ago after he received a phone call from a coach at a mainstream football camp, asking him to collect his autistic son who was "struggling".

