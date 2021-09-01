Peaky Blinders actor talks to family about racism

An actor who has appeared in the BBC's Peaky Blinders has been talking to his family about their experiences of racism.

Jassa Ahluwalia, who grew up in Leicester, has mixed Indian and English heritage.

Mr Ahluwalia, who speaks fluent Punjabi, had a conversation with his father, who is Indian, about the culture they identify with.

"It's really interesting hearing my dad identify, very specifically, as British Indian because that's not how I feel," he said.

"He's of the generation that really had to fight for survival."

This story features on We Are England, to be broadcast in the East Midlands on Monday 4 April at 20:30 GMT or available afterwards on iPlayer.

