'You can do ballet no matter what colour you are'

An 11-year-old girl wants to inspire children from diverse backgrounds to take up ballet after winning a place at the Royal Ballet School.

Anisha, from Leicester, has been offered a place at the prestigious organisation’s White Lodge, their school for students aged 11 to 16.

Her parents Surja and Jayasree said they had no knowledge of ballet when they came to the UK from India 17 years ago.

Anisha said studying ballet was her dream.

"Over 20,000 people applied for this school but only 12 girls and 12 boys get selected," she said.

"I couldn't believe it. All the hard work's paid off finally. I'm really proud."

Video journalists: Sarah Teale and Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.