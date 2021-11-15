A Paralympic champion is hoping to become the first blind woman to cross the English Channel solo.

Melanie Barratt, who won gold medals at the Atlanta and Sydney Paralympics, has since swapped the pool for open water swimming at Stoney Cove in Leicestershire.

Ms Barratt also wants to help other visually impaired people experience open water swimming by setting up a support group.

"The first few seconds of going in the water is just like nothing else, it just completely overstimulates all your senses," she said.

"You just feel so at peace with the world."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

