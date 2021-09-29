After starting her career on the track as a grid girl, Laura Jones has her sights set on driving her own car.

The 29-year-old from Hinckley, in Leicestershire, works as a mechanic for Greystone GT but is competing in test events which she hopes will help her get in the driver's seat.

In 2018, it was decided grid girls would no longer be used in F1 but Laura believes the experience helped her break into motorsport.

"If I hadn't have been a grid girl, I wouldn't be where I am now," she said.

"I didn't feel exploited at all."

Stuart Pringle, managing director of British circuit Silverstone, said: "We wholeheartedly support the decision by F1 to drop the use of grid girls - it is an outdated practice that no longer has a place in sport."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

