The ex-grid girl who wants to be a racing driver

After starting her career on the track as a grid girl, Laura Jones has her sights set on driving her own car.

The 29-year-old from Hinckley, in Leicestershire, works as a mechanic for Greystone GT but is competing in test events which she hopes will help her get in the driver's seat.

