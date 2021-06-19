It was always likely to be a memorable Download for many as it returned in full for the first time in three years, but for one happy couple it will be a festival they will never forget.

Tyler Taylor went from head-banging along with thousands of other rockers to dropping on one knee to propose to Kirsty, with the romantic moment captured on film.

The pair had just finished watching Powerwolf, the German power metallers both count as their number one band, when he popped the question.

With Kirsty also seven months pregnant, Tyler told BBC Radio Leicester the pair were "over the moon".

