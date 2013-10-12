'Working here helps my PTSD'

An armed forces veteran who survived a critical failure on board his submarine at the age of 16 has said taking on a civilian job at a logistics company helped to get his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder recognised.

Rob Wood, now 50, works for a logistics company at East Midlands Gateway, near Castle Donington, which actively recruits ex-services personnel.

The company, which helps supply key brands to supermarkets, has asked ex-forces staff to wear their uniforms on Armed Forces Day.

Mr Wood said: "What really helps me is each environment has a different structure in what it does."

