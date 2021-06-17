A man has been jailed after ramming a police car during a four-minute chase through two busy housing estates.

Kym Aley, 20, hit speeds in excess of 80mph in a 30mph area, mounted curbs and drove towards oncoming traffic in the the Saffron Lane and Eyres Monsell estates in Leicester.

Aley was arrested in a convenience store and convicted of multiple driving offences, including dangerous driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance.

He was also convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a bladed article and failing to provide a specimen.

Aley was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court to 30 months in prison and was given a 38-month driving ban with an extended re-test.

Det Con Fiona Day said: “Aley drove at dangerous speeds through some very busy areas with pedestrians, including children, and other vehicles nearby.

“He deliberately reversed his car in to the police vehicle, luckily the officers sustained very minor impact injuries."

