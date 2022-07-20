Timelapse footage has shown the installation of what has been dubbed Europe's tallest artwork on the side of a building in Leicester.

St. George's tower, known as the "Blue Tower", is now the site of the 82m (269ft) mural.

It has numerous references to the city's history and culture, including an orange fox - a symbol of Leicester City Football Club - and an astronaut, which represents the area as the home of the National Space Centre.

The city's Business Improvement District (BID) is funding the project and said it would be the third tallest piece of street art in the world.

The project has been developed alongside local arts organisation Graffwerk.

