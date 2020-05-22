Footage has emerged showing the extent of a large fire at a farm in Leicestershire which burned one hundred tonnes of straw.

All animals were saved and nobody was hurt in the blaze at Charley Road, Loughborough, on Monday, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

Dean Pidcock, North West Leicestershire district manager at the fire service, described it as a "substantial fire", which the team managed to control.

