Hundreds on streets in Leicester disorder
Footage online shows hundreds of people on the streets of Leicester on Saturday evening as disorder broke out in the east of the city.
A video circulated showing a protest march taking place earlier on Saturday, which is believed to have sparked the disorder.
It is the latest in a series of disturbances, including violence following an India and Pakistan cricket match on 28 August.
Police said they would maintain a significant presence in the area in the coming days.