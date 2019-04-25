'Why I'm learning to swim at 27'

A BBC presenter is learning to swim at the age of 27 in the space of just eight weeks.

Summaya Mughal, who works for BBC Radio Leicester, says cultural barriers prevented her from learning to swim as a child.

According to Swim England, people from ethnically diverse communities are under-represented in aquatics, with just 3.4% swimming often, compared to 5.5% of people from white communities.

You can hear Summaya's whole journey on the BBC Sounds Podcast Brown Gal Can’t Swim.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.