'I've got a Eurofighter Typhoon in my kitchen'

Model plane enthusiasts have come together to celebrate 100 years of the sport's national governing body.

Earlier this year, members of the British Model Flying Association (BMFA) set a world record by getting the most amount of planes up in the sky across the country.

The BMFA, which is based at Buckminster, Leicestershire, is trying to encourage younger people to take up the hobby as the organisation looks to the future.

"I can have a Typhoon Eurofighter sat in my kitchen, I can take it down to the club and I can fly and that for me is a really exhilarating element to it," Paul Tallett, BMFA member, said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

