A teenager turned to motorsport to help boost his confidence after being diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of eight.

After starting out in go-karts Dan, 16, is now competing in the Mazda MX-5 Supercup Championship.

Between races, he coaches other young drivers by helping them look at their racing data.

Dan, who has been taking part in a race weekend at Donington Park in Leicestershire, said: "The learning bit [at school] was a bit hard for me. Just processing the English and maths.

"When I found out I was dyslexic... that knocked my confidence quite a bit.

"When you're improving in karting, it gives you that, sort of, you know, I'm good, sort of thing."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

