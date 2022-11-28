A Roman villa complex discovered beneath a farmer's field has yielded more stunning finds in another dig.

The site in Rutland was first unearthed two years ago but further excavations have revealed another mosaic and buildings.

Drone footage shows one of the buildings that was part of a much larger complex thought to be occupied in the late Roman period, between the 3rd and 4th century AD.

John Thomas, deputy director of the University of Leicester's archaeological services, said: "This is a complete one-off - this is not the sort of survival of archaeology that we expect in a rural situation. It's amazing."