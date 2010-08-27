'I'm 81 and can't imagine playing my last gig'

An 81-year-old rock 'n' roll band member has played gigs around the country for more than 60 years.

David Norris, who plays guitar, appeared on TV show Opportunity Knocks in 1964 with his band The Mad Classix but lost to bodybuilder, Tony Holland.

Mr Norris said: "I know there comes a time in life when you do something for the last time. I hope that day is a long way away."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

