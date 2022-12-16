The family of Megan Newborough have given their reaction outside court after seeing her murderer jailed.

Ross McCullam was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

The 30-year-old laboratory worker attacked his girlfriend at his home in Coalville and cut her throat 14 times before dumping her body.

They said their lives had been "torn apart by this loss".

