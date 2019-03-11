A car became engulfed in flames and a small explosion was heard while it was parked in a city shopping centre.

Shopper Phil Titchener, who captured footage of the blaze at Fosse Park in Leicester, said: "We noticed a bit of commotion with security inside the shop but it wasn't until we walked outside that we saw the car on fire.

"The fire got more aggressive and then spread to the bushes in front shortly after the fire service arrived, who were quick to extinguish it."

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the car was 75% damaged from the fire at about 18:00 on Wednesday and believe it started from an engine fault.

