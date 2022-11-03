'My first time going to the gym as an amputee'

A woman has described going to the gym for the first time since having her leg amputated as "like walking into a bit of a lion's den".

Sian Green, 24, from Leicester, had her left leg amputated below the knee after a taxi driver mounted a kerb and crashed into her in Manhattan on 20 August 2013.

Ms Green said: "I feel it's very common to feel [nervous] about walking into a gym, even if you don't have a disability.

"I have finally done it without any assistance and I feel great."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

This story features on We Are England, to be broadcast in the East Midlands on Monday 9 January at 20:00 GMT or available afterwards on iPlayer.

