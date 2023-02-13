Police are investigating an incident in which a horse rider collided with a woman.

The incident in Rutland was filmed by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, which has passed the footage on to Leicestershire Police.

The Cottesmore Hunt said the woman - who did not suffer any serious injuries - deliberately put herself in the way of the horse.

Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs said the rider "recklessly" jumped his horse over the gate.

The force said it was investigating the incident, which happened shortly after 13:45 GMT on 11 February.

