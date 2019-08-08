Footballer, 12, with leukaemia kicks off match

A young footballer who is being treated for leukaemia reunited with her team for the final league game of the season.

Madison, from Burbage in Leicestershire, was not well enough to play in the game on Sunday, but her coach and dad, Richard, arranged for her to kick off the match.

The 12-year-old, who has not played for Nuneaton Borough Under 13s since she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in December 2022, has had messages from footballers including James Madison and Jude Bellingham.

She said: "I'd like to play next season for my team again.

"They're all just really nice people and I miss them a lot."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

