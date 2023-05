A live webcam has captured the moment an osprey chick was revealed by its parents for the first time.

Rutland Osprey Project livestream footage from their webcams of the nests at Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The pair of birds have bred together since 2015 and have raised 20 chicks during that time.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

