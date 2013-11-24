Watch: Woman skydives for 90th birthday

A 90-year-old woman with leukaemia has jumped out of a plane at 14,000ft (4,267m) for her birthday to raise money for charity.

Shirley Robinson, from Long Clawson in Leicestershire, was diagnosed with chronic leukaemia last year.

She has already raised more than £5,000 for Crisis, a charity that provides help and support for homeless people.

Shirley said: "It's just wonderful how generous people have been. It's lovely."

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We want to say an enormous thank you to Shirley for the incredible amount of money she has raised.

"Shirley’s donation will provide vital support for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. We’re so grateful.”

Video journalist: Chris Waring

