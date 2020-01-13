'It's a dream to play for transplant football team'

An international football club made up of players who have had transplants is preparing to compete in a European tournament.

England Transplant Football Club welcomes people who have received an organ transplant, stem-cell or bone marrow transplant.

Daniel Barnes, 32, from Nottingham, and 12-year-old Florence from Leicestershire were among players who took part in a training camp at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire.

The club is hoping to take two teams to the NTXL Cup in Holland this month.

Florence, who needed a transplant after falling ill with chronic kidney disease, said: "I'm very proud to be here and as I said it's a dream of children coming here [to St George's Park]."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.