A security camera has captured the moment a house in Oadby, Leicestershire, flooded following heavy rain.

Large amounts of surface water and a number of raised manhole covers were reported in the county on Thursday evening.

Family friend Mohammed Dakri said: "It was about six to seven inches high inside the house.

"We had six people working together. We got rid of all the wet things that were really bad.

"I'm doing my best to help them out."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

