Wistow Maze: Attraction in shape of a sea turtle set to open
An eight-acre maze has been designed in the shape of a sea turtle to raise awareness of endangered marine animals.
Wistow maze in Leicestershire chose the design following a competition on its Facebook page.
The maze, which is made using GPS satellite technology, opens to the public on 17 July.
Owner, Diana Brooks, said: "We want to highlight the problems facing the world's marine ocean wildlife.
"We've had so many people saying they love the theme this year."
Video journalist: Chris Waring
