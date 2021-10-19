The special moment two snow leopards met at Twycross Zoo has been captured on video.

A team of experts at the Leicestershire zoo have been slowly introducing the pair in the hope that they will eventually breed.

Animal team manager Yianna Cooling said: "They are vulnerable and unfortunately their numbers are declining, so it's incredibly important that us as a zoo do what we can."

According to The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), there could be between just 4,000 - 6,000 snow leopards left in the wild.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

