About 1,500 people have taken part in a village's annual yarn bomb.

The streets of Cosby in Leicestershire have been adorned with knitted and crocheted models, including replicas of Dolly Parton, Dumbo the elephant and Elvis Presley.

One crafter, Wendy Best, said she had spent about seven months crocheting models of children's TV characters Bill and Ben.

Mel Charnock, one of the organisers of the Cosby Yarn Bomb, said she hoped the event, which is now in its fifth year, "nurtures a sense of community and togetherness".

The Cosby Yarn Bomb runs until 30 August.

