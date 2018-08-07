Watch: 'Haynado' in field captured by farm worker

A farm worker has captured the moment a "haynado" formed in a field.

Lee Kimpton, 45, said the phenomena lasted between three and four minutes, as pieces of hay were tossed about 150ft (45.7m) into the air above a field in Leicestershire on Monday.

"I just nicknamed it as a haynado. It's quite a spectacle when you actually see one for yourself, literally in front of you," he said.

A spokesman for the Met Office said the footage appeared to show a "swirling column of air, which is relatively common in the UK", rather than a tornado.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.