Watch: Badgers bounce on trampoline

A pair of badgers have been filmed playing on a trampoline in a back garden.

The CCTV footage shows the two mammals rolling around and chasing each other at an address in Birstall, Leicestershire, last week.

Lisa Kolade, who lives at the property, said she had suspected badgers had been making use of her garden after noticing plants had been dug up and seeing footprints on the trampoline.

The mystery was solved when Ms Kolade checked her CCTV.

"One [badger] actually went through the springs and under the trampoline," she said.

"I was delighted to see them running about the garden and playing on the trampoline together. I've always loved badgers."

