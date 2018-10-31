Leicester City helicopter crash: A timeline

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) looking into the fatal helicopter crash outside Leicester City's King Power Stadium has been released.

We look back at key moments from the accident that killed five people, including the club's chairman, which led to an outpouring of grief from people across the country.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots and partners Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

