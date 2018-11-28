The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has released an animation to illustrate what went wrong in the build-up to a helicopter crash that killed Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

A report by the AAIB looking into the crash has now been published.

Mr Vichai, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots and partners Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.

