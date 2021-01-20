A group of Wilko workers saw out their final shift by dancing together in the store.

Colleagues at the Humberstone store in Leicester were also thanked by customers, many of whom wrote messages of support by the entrance.

All 400 Wilko stores will close by early October after the business collapsed in August.

Harish Vaghela, who has worked at Wilko for 36 years, said he was "gutted" at his store's closure.

"I spent much of my life here. I love working with my team members," he told the BBC.

