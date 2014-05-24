Video

The family of a Lincolnshire teenager, who killed himself after receiving threats to stab him on Facebook, have warned parents to be vigilant over children's use of social media.

Callum Moody-Chapman, from Holton-le-Clay was found dead on a beach in Cumbria in December, an inquest heard on Friday.

His father Kevin Chapman, warned cyberbullying was "rife".

"I know you don't want to be nosey in looking into your children's personal accounts but you've got to look out for the signs," he said.

Mark McAlindon reports.