Video

Final preparations are under way to welcome one of only two flying Lancaster bombers to the UK from Canada.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, and is home to the only other airworthy Lancaster, will host the Canadian aircraft.

Both planes are due to fly together in a series of displays.

The Canadian Lancaster, Vera, so-called because of her registration VR-A, is expected to arrive in England on Friday after stopping en-route in Greenland and Iceland.