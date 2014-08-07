Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight prepares to welcome Canadian Lancaster
Final preparations are under way to welcome one of only two flying Lancaster bombers to the UK from Canada.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, and is home to the only other airworthy Lancaster, will host the Canadian aircraft.
Both planes are due to fly together in a series of displays.
The Canadian Lancaster, Vera, so-called because of her registration VR-A, is expected to arrive in England on Friday after stopping en-route in Greenland and Iceland.
-
07 Aug 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-28699216/battle-of-britain-memorial-flight-prepares-to-welcome-canadian-lancasterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window